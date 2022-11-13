FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two people were shot and killed in Fresno Saturday night, and police are still looking for the person responsible.

Officers say just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, they received a 13-round ShotSpotter alert on Fedora and Blackstone Avenues.

According to police, they arrived to find the pair who had been shot while sitting in a parked white Ford pickup.

Investigators say the male victim died at the scene, while the female victim died at an area hospital. Both victims are believed to be in their 30’s to 40’s.

Officers worked late into the night canvassing the area and knocking on doors in hopes of obtaining surveillance video from a nearby neighborhood.

They say they recovered a number of shell casings next to the vehicle.

Investigators don’t have a motive for this shooting or suspect description because the gunman fled the area before they arrived.

The victim’s identities are being withheld until proper notifications are made.

Fresno police ask if you have any information that would help them solve this case, that you contact their non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.