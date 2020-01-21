Two robberies inside an hour at the same Fresno shopping center, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people have been injured in two separate robberies at the same southwest Fresno shopping center Monday.

Both incidents took place after 5 p.m. Monday at the shopping area by Fresno and C streets.

According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the store wearing a disguise and asked where the iPhones were located.

“Clerk recognized that he was wearing a disguise asked him right away said hey you need to take off that mask or disguise that you’re wearing,” said Lt. Anthony Dewall.

“Immediately upon the confrontation suspect pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the clerk or person behind the counter.”

The clerk and the suspect then got into a fight that spilled out to the front of the store. The suspect then jumped on a bike and rode off.

Approximately half an hour later in that same shopping center, a second robbery took place as a man was filling up his car at the ampm gas station.

“They demanded his cell phone and his wallet and immediately struck him in the face which resulted in a bloody nose, possibly broken nose,” said Lt. Dewall.

Officers say the suspects went to their car and got a bat and broke out the windows in the victim’s car. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

No arrests have been announced.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.