Plane crash causes fuel spill at Visalia’s airport

Two planes cause fuel spill at Visalia airport (image courtesy of Corrine Cherry)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after two aircraft crashed into each other at Visalia Municipal Airport.

It happened Tuesday around 11 a.m., at the north end of taxiway Delta.

“Two Visalia based aircraft came in contact with each other while taxiing, causing damage and resulting in a release of Jet A fuel,” said Airport Superintendent Katherine Bales.

“The leak was contained quickly and the Visalia Fire Department mitigated the fuel spill.”

The fuel spill was stopped before it was allowed to enter the storm drains. The Airport remained operational at all time.

The collision is now under investigation by the NTSB.

