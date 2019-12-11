Two people stabbed in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police said two people were stabbed near Lee Avenue and Geary Street in southwest Fresno around 2:30 a.m.

Police say two people were arguing in a car when one person was stabbed.

Police said they later found the suspect who was also stabbed, he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

