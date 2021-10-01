Two people shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police say two people were shot to death in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Friday.

Police say just after 4:00 p.m. when they received calls of gunshots and gunshot victims in the area of Weathermaker and Fine avenues in southeast Fresno. When investigators arrived on the scene they found the two victims near a residence, both suffering gunshot wounds.

A female victim in her mid-30s was found on the driveway of the residence. Police say she died on the scene.

The second victim, reported as a male in his late teens, was transported to an area hospital where he also died.

Investigators say they have detained what they’re calling a “person of interest” in the case. Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing dark clothing. Investigators found a person matching eyewitness description a short time later and he was taken into custody

Additionally, police say they have found a firearm abandoned in the area, although investigators say it’s too early to know if the weapon is the one used in the killings.

The area has been closed off as authorities do a “yard-to-yard search” in hopes of finding more information.