Two people killed in head-on crash in Visalia identified

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police have identified two people killed in a head-on crash Monday night on Crumal Street and Mineral King Avenue.

Police say a Dodge pickup going westbound on Highway 198 and veered onto Mineral King Avenue. It collided head-on into a Nissan Rogue which was traveling east

Police say the people in the Nissan Rogue, identified as 72-year-old Jimmie Sue Cheek and 77-year-old Darrell Cheek were killed.

Police identified the driver of the Dodge as 30-year-old Devin Terry.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

