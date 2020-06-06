Two people injured after they were shot inside a car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people were injured Friday after officers say they were shot at while inside a car in central Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, a Shotspotter alert was received around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Marks and Weber avenues.

Officers arrived to find a sedan with multiple bullet holes and determined that the man and women inside had driven to a nearby gas station. Both victims were then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Investigators have begun examining surveillance footage at the gas station and neighboring businesses.

