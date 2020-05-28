Two new Fresno County K-9 deputies sniff out drugs, $146k of cash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two new narcotic K-9 deputies made a big splash in their first two days on the job with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, sniffing out drugs and $146,000 worth of cash.

Coco and Willow, springer spaniels from Ireland, helped deputies discover three pounds of marijuana and several ounces of concentrated marijuana, known as honey oil.

The Sheriff’s Office said the discovery resulted in two arrests.

In their first two days on the job, @FresnoSheriff's two new narcotic K-9s have sniffed out a total of $146,000, three lbs. of marijuana & several ounces of concentrated marijuana (honey oil). It resulted in two arrests. Coco (F) & Willow (M) are Springer Spaniels from Ireland. pic.twitter.com/yAfVPlTVFM — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) May 28, 2020

