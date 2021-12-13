Two Merced teenagers arrested for robbing a pizza delivery driver, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Merced teenagers have been arrested after robbing a pizza delivery driver, police say.

Sunday, at about 8:03 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault and robbery on the 2500 block of Glen Avenue.

When police arrived, they say they found a female pizza delivery driver who had been cut in the face and had several boxes of pizza stolen. Police say witnesses led officers to a nearby apartment where they had seen the two suspects run to.

Officers say they found the two suspects with the pizzas and arrested the teenagers, who were both booked into juvenile hall.