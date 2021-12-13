Two Merced teenagers arrested for robbing a pizza delivery driver, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Merced Police file

Image courtesy of Merced GW News.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Merced teenagers have been arrested after robbing a pizza delivery driver, police say.

Sunday, at about 8:03 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault and robbery on the 2500 block of Glen Avenue.

When police arrived, they say they found a female pizza delivery driver who had been cut in the face and had several boxes of pizza stolen. Police say witnesses led officers to a nearby apartment where they had seen the two suspects run to.

Officers say they found the two suspects with the pizzas and arrested the teenagers, who were both booked into juvenile hall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss