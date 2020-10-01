Two men shot from behind in southeast Fresno, both injured, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two men are recovering in the hospital after they were shot while sitting in a car in southeast Fresno Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. near Chestnut and Huntington avenues.

Officers say the two men were in the vehicle at an apartment complex when the suspect came up to them from behind and fired. Police say one of the victims was a man in his 50s who was shot in the arm; the other was a man in his 20s who was possibly shot twice in the leg.

Neighbors reported hearing as many as 20 gunshots.

“We have a lot of folks who are living here, families who are living here” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “Folks were upset, folks were worried. As far as we can tell, no apartments were struct. Nobody else was injured.

“It does appear our victims were the intended target.”

Officers currently have no suspect information.

