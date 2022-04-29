FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two suspects are on the loose after a shooting that left two men hurt in southeast Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, the suspects opened fire at two men in a red van stopped at a red light at the intersection of Belmont and Peach avenues.

Deputies say prior to the shooting, the men and the suspects were involved in an argument outside of a nearby liquor store.

The two men who were shot were taken to an area hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, the other is expected to recover.

Deputies say they are still searching for the suspects in this incident.