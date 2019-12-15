Two men shot after fight breaks out at central Fresno funeral reception, police say

Two men were recovering Saturday night after being shot during a funeral reception.

Sgt. Bob Reynolds said it happened just after 3 p.m. at The Glass House Event Center on Shields near Blackstone across from Manchester Center.

Reynolds said there were between 100-200 people at the event.

“A lot of people took off when officers arrived. They were fleeing all over the place,” he said.

Officers believe it started with a dispute between two groups inside the building.

“We’re still trying to determine what started the incident, but it appears there may have been some type of fight inside the event that escalated and moved to the parking lot,” Reynolds said.

He said at least one person started firing. A woman who was at the event did not want to go on camera but said she heard five shots, then people started running.

“Two male victims arrived shortly thereafter at the hospital with gunshot wounds,” Reynolds said.

He said the men were both hit below the waist and they’re expected to make full recoveries. But identifying whoever was responsible had been difficult.

“We detained a few individuals. Like I said we’re still trying to determine who might be a suspect, might be involved, might not, because of the big crowd,” Reynolds said.

He did not know the relation between the suspect and victims or if it was gang-related, but said investigators were not ruling it out.

They were looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Police had not announced any arrests by Saturday night.