FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.

Both victims in their 30s were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police say they are searching for two men who were spotted running from the scene.