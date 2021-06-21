Two men arrested after police say they stole lumber from a Merced construction site

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two arrests were made after witnesses reported seeing the men stealing lumber from a construction site in Merced Saturday according to police.

Merced police arrested Alfonso Rodriguez, 44, and Michael Garcia, 42, after investigators say they stole construction wood from a Merced home construction site.

Police received the report around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle inside the residential home development site in the area of Freemark Road and Cardella Avenue in Merced. The witness said they saw Rodriguez and Garcia taking construction wood from the site and loading it into the back of a truck.

Officers detained Rodriguez and Garcia and $850 in wood was recovered and returned.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to contact Officer Sauceda at (209) 385-6905 or by email at saucedaj@cityofmerced.org.