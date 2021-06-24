Two life sentences: Madera man convicted for multiple sex crimes

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been ordered to serve two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to a prior conviction, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say earlier this week a judge ordered Carlos Bolanos to serve two life sentences in addition to his prior sentence of 54 years and four months after he was convicted for multiple sex crimes earlier this year.

Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case following the rape of a female child in the spring of 2019.

Deputies say Bolanos faked his identity on Facebook, lured the child out to meet him under his false identity and then kidnapped and raped her at multiple places in Madera County in April of 2019.

Detectives were able to take Bolanos into custody after he admitted to the crime and deputies say they are, “very pleased with the outcome of this case,” according to Sheriff Tyson Pogue.