Two Kings County men charged with possessing and selling machine guns: DOJ

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-count indictment unsealed Thursday in Fresno charged two Kings County men with illegally possessing and transferring machine guns, according to the Justice Department.

Eric Lopez Mercado, 25, of Lemoore, and Jose Moreno, 24 of Hanford, allegedly possessed several pistols that had no serial number markings but had conversion devices attached to the rear of the firearms that enabled them to function as fully automatic weapons, spokeswoman Lauren Horwood said.

Both men are also charged with transferring a machine gun to another person and possessing a device capable of converting a handgun into a machine gun, according to the Justice Department.

Both Mercado and Moreno face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, Horwood said.

The case is the product of a multi-agency investigation into the criminal activities of individuals associated with the Nuestra Familia prison gang.

That investigation culminated in the arrests of over 50 individuals on federal and state charges, including Mercado and Moreno, Horwood said.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was also a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF Program was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

