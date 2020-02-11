Two killed in solo vehicle crash along Highway 41 in Coarsegold identified

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a crash Sunday morning.

The collision was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Morava Road when a caller told dispatch they saw a vehicle overcorrect and crash into some trees, the CHP said.

The vehicle had overturned onto its side and started to smoke.

California Highway Patrol says the two victims were declared dead at the scene.

They were identified as 48-year-old Layna Ronette Marquez and 25-year-old Chana-Ne Botchon Reid — both of Coarsegold.

