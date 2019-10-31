Two killed in Selma crash were father and son, authorities say

Breaking News
SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people who were killed in a crash in Selma on Wednesday were father and son, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at Golden State Boulevard and Dinuba Avenue in Selma.

Two men were killed in the crash.

They were identified as Chester Ward, 78, and Bob Ward, 50, of Selma.

No other details on the crash were released.

