Two killed in Selma crash were father and son, authorities say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people who were killed in a crash in Selma on Wednesday were father and son, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Around 6 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at Golden State Boulevard and Dinuba Avenue in Selma.

Two men were killed in the crash.

They were identified as Chester Ward, 78, and Bob Ward, 50, of Selma.

No other details on the crash were released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.