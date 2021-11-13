Two killed in rollerover crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have died following a solo-vehicle crash in Madera County on Friday afternoon, according to CHP officials.

Around 6:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a solo-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 145, west of Highway 41.

Madera CHP units responded to investigate and say upon arrival they determined the solo-vehicle crash had left two men in their 20’s dead.

According to officials, officers say a Mercedes Benz was traveling westbound on Highway 145 west of Highway 41 at an unknown speed.

Authorities say the Mercedes drifted onto the right shoulder of the road and overcorrected back into the westbound lane, losing control of the vehicle and overturning.

CHP officials say both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle and died on scene due to their injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and say alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

