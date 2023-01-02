FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial.

Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the crosswalk eastbound on Alluvial when a vehicle traveling northbound on Fresno hit them.

Authorities told us the car had a green light and the juveniles did not have the right-of-way while crossing the street.

Officials say the two girls were then transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown.

The driver along with the third juvenile who was not struck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police, officials say.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not a factor.