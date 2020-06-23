Two inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fresno County Jail as county extends zero-dollar-bail order

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A new zero-dollar-bail order is in effect in Fresno County amid concerns following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fresno County Jail.

On Friday, Fresno County Jail officials announced that 13 of their inmates tested positive for the virus after they arrived at the Wasco State Prison. The Sheriff’s Office says about 1,200 inmates in the North Annex Jail remain quarantined.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s office confirmed two more inmates at the jail tested positive and are working to gather enough tests to offer all those quarantined by the end of the week.

California’s zero-dollar-bail order ended over the weekend, but with the potential for an outbreak brewing, Fresno County Superior Court issued its own order. But there is a key difference that targets repeat offenders.

“If you were in previously and you got out on your own, you posted bail or you got out on zero-dollar-bail, you are no longer eligible to get out this time around,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti.

Additional crimes will also not be eligible for zero-dollar-bail under the county’s order. That includes assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, or stealing a vehicle with a prior conviction.

“Whenever somebody comes in that is considered highly dangerous, they may need to take the bed of someone who is less dangerous,” said Botti.

“It’s a very difficult problem and the only way to let’s say, relieve the pressure is to take the lower-level offenders and release them. You have no other option,” said Criminal Defense Attorney David Mugridge.

Mugridge hopes the pandemic starts a discussion about the problematic bail system and the impact on class.

“And that one: we don’t say well you can hire a private attorney and can bail out that you have an entirely different resolution. In the United States the democracy on planet earth, that should not be the case,” said Mugridge.

The zero dollar bail rule will be in effect until 90 days after the governor lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency, or until it’s amended or repealed by a majority of judges in Fresno County Superior Court.

