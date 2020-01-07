Two injured in pin-in crash near Sanger, CHP says

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash near Sanger on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Jensen and Indianola avenues.

According to the CHP, two pickup trucks collided in the intersection leaving one person pinned in a truck with major injuries.

The person in the second truck had minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.