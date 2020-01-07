Two injured in pin-in crash near Sanger, CHP says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash near Sanger on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Jensen and Indianola avenues. 

According to the CHP, two pickup trucks collided in the intersection leaving one person pinned in a truck with major injuries. 

The person in the second truck had minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com