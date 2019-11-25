Two injured in crash believed to be dust-related; advisory issued

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash injured two people in Fresno County, and authorities believe the accident was dust-related, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Highway 41 near Floral Avenue.

The two people injured were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an advisory saying, “The potential for blowing dust as a result of gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement through Monday evening for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern County.”

A low-pressure system dropping southward along the east side of the Sierra Nevada Tuesday will generate strong northwesterly winds across the San Joaquin Valley, especially the northern and western portions of the Valley, they said.

“The windy conditions will cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, and create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter,” the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said. “Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.”

Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District added. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.

