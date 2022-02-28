FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people suffered injuries after their vehicle rolled over while merging onto Highway 180 Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officials say the truck was traveling southbound on Clovis Avenue. While attempting to merge on to Highway 180, investigators say the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over.

The driver of the truck suffered a head injury and the passenger’s arm was injured in the incident. Both were treated at the scene and released according to CHP officials.