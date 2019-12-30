Two in critical condition after early morning shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Two men are at the hospital in critical condition after they were shot multiple times early Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. after six rounds were fired near the Kings Palace Luxury Apartments near Winery Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

When first responders arrived, they found two men, both around 29 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Around 2:30 this morning there was a shooting near the King’s Palace Luxury Apartments (corner of Winery and Kings Canyon Road). Officers telling me there were two victims with gunshot wounds, it is unclear of their conditions at this time. This is a ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/8NbHw2AT6Z — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) December 30, 2019

They were taken to the hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

Police said right now the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

Officer are looking for witnesses or surveillance video in the area.

This is a developing story.