Two hospitalized after motorcycle collides with woman in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on a dark stretch of road in northwest Fresno.

Police say that around 8:30 p.m. a woman in her 60s was struck by a motorcyclist while she tried to cross Cedar Avenue just south of Shaw Avenue in Fresno. Police say she suffered a head injury and was transported to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist, who returned to the scene of the collision shortly after it occurred, had fallen off his bike in the incident. He suffered what is being described as minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The motorcyclist told officers that the woman walked out in front of his path. He is described as a male in his 20s.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved, instead, officers say the area is very dark and the lack of visibility is likely to be the cause of the crash. Officers also noted that there is no crosswalk in the area.