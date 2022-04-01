TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were hospitalized Friday after a drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say.

At 5:46 p.m. on Friday, Tulare police received reports of a drive-by shooting on S. Santa Clara Street. Investigators say they were told that the shooting occurred 10 minutes before the reports came in.

Callers indicated that a dark-colored vehicle with at least five people was seen in the area before the shooting.

When officers arrived they found two men had been shot. They were taken to an area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not know what led to the shooting, or if there are any ties to gang activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 685-2300 extension 4290.