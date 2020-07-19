Two homes sustain damage after fire in Visalia, authorities say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two homes were damaged and a victim suffered burn injuries after a fire in Visalia on Saturday night, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the area of 4600 W. Feemster Court for a report of two houses on fire, said Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw. Arriving crews reported seeing two houses were involved with flames with thick, black smoke throughout the area.

One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. All other occupants had evacuated their residences without injury.

Firefighters also rescued two cats that were found in one of the burning homes and were brought to a safe location.

Van Grouw said crews were able to bring the flames under control in less than an hour.

A total of 22 fire personnel, consisting of four engines, two trucks, three command vehicles and a breathing support unit, responded to the fires.

A combined damage estimate for both residences and their contents is near $225,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were available.







Courtesy: Visalia Stringer

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.