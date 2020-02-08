Two high school-aged teens killed in Clovis solo vehicle crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two high school-aged teenagers were killed Friday late night in Clovis when their vehicle crashed into a pole, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers received a report of a traffic collision in the area of Armstrong and Bullard avenues at 11:41 p.m., Sgt. Jim Munro said. Two occupants were found dead inside the crashed vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Munro said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

