Two high school-aged teens killed in Clovis solo vehicle crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two high school-aged teenagers were killed Friday late night in Clovis when their vehicle crashed into a pole, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers received a report of a traffic collision in the area of Armstrong and Bullard avenues at 11:41 p.m., Sgt. Jim Munro said. Two occupants were found dead inside the crashed vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Munro said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.