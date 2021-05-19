Two gunshot victims found in DMV parking lot, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two gunshot victims are expected to survive after they were found in a car inside the DMV parking lot in southwest Fresno.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Fresno police were called to the parking lot of the DMV at Weber and Olive avenues for a report of a shooting. Officers found a vehicle with two people inside.

The individuals, a 38-year-old male and a 16-year-old juvenile, signaled to officers that they had been shot. Police say the victims were shot in a different location, and drove to the DMV parking lot. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and they are expected to survive.

Detectives say they have a large scene to investigate and that they are just starting to unravel the details. There is no suspect information available yet.

