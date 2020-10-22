Two Fresno shootings in one night – hours after crime crackdown announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno saw another day of violence Wednesday – despite being in the midst of a local, state, and federal gang crackdown.

There were two separate shootings within an hour of each other.

Around 5:10 p.m., Lt. Andre Benson with the Fresno Police Department said someone opened fire on a man in a common area of the Parc Grove Apartments in the area of Clinton and Drexel.

“It appears that the two individuals involved, being the suspect and the victim, did have some knowledge of each other because it appears there was a short confrontation or words exchanged before the shots were being fired.”

Benson said the victim, a Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s, was shot several times and took at least one bullet to his face.

He was rushed to CRMC in critical condition. Investigators said he’s associated with the complex, but did not confirm he lives there. They could only describe the suspect as an African American male and said after the shooting he ran into an apartment before getting away.

“We’re asking that individual involved in that shooting to please come forward and turn themself in to the Fresno Police Department. We do not want anyone else to get hurt,” Benson said.

Less than one hour later, at around 6 p.m. shots rang out again. This time in northeast Fresno at the Parkwood Apartments in the area of Ninth and Shaw. Police responded to a call for shots fired and found a 19-year-old African American male victim.

“He was suffering from one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was in and out of consciousness. Officers rendered aid until the arrival of EMS,” Benson said.

He also said the victim needed emergency surgery, but had no further information on his condition.

The victim was unable to provide any information about a suspect or what led up to the gunfire.

Benson said it’s too early to know if these were gang shootings, but said they do not believe they are related.

