LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two Fresno men late Friday night.

Just before midnight Friday officers say they were alerted to a call of a crash near Jersey and 17th Avenues in Lemoore. Investigators say 26-year-old Santana Yanez of Lemoore was driving eastbound on Jersey at a high rate of speed at the same time the driver of a Nissan minivan was pulling out of the parking lot of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Officers say the 63-year-old man driving the minivan entered the roadway in a northernly direction, and into the path of Yanez’s Toyota. Authorities say Yanez was unable to stop and collided with the minivan, killing both its driver and his 52-year-old male passenger.

Officers say while on scene they determined that Yanez was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Additionally, they say he was injured and needed medical attention and was transported by helicopter to a local area hospital.