Two Fresno City Councilmembers lead effort to bring students back to classrooms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Two Fresno City Councilmembers are spearheading an effort to get students back in classrooms in spite of Gov. Newsom’s order.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi are calling a press conference Thursday to address the need of reopening schools in Fresno.

Former Mayor Alan Autry and Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger are also backing this movement.

They are calling on local school districts to fight the Newsom’s order and regain local control of the schools.

Bredefeld says closing down schools during the pandemic has sparked more child abuse, students are being left behind academically and kids who have special needs are without services they receive while in school.

“We can make it safe, we can invest in PPE, plexiglass, whatever is needed, alternate schedules to make it safe, this needs to happen we need to stop sacrificing our kids out of fear and hysteria, Fresno City Councilmember, Garry Bredefeld said.

Fresno County public schools are still being mandated to start the school year virtually as the county remains on the state’s watch list.

Thursday’s press conference begins at 9:00 a.m. at city hall.

