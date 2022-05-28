FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area of Van Ness, between Bullard and Barstow, around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

They say when their deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured. Upon closer look, deputies say they determined the pair were actually deceased.

Homicide detectives were then dispatched to the scene and continue to investigate this case. Authorities say there are likely no outstanding suspects as this appears to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has information on this case they are asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8400.