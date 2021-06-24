Two detained for 400 pounds of illegal fireworks in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were found and taken in during an undercover operation on Wednesday according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they detained and cited two adults thanks to the department’s undercover detectives and through social media tips.

The two adults were cited by the Fresno Fire Department for a fireworks violation and were fined $1,250 according to officials.

Fresno police say they also arrested one of the adults for unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.