Two detained for 400 pounds of illegal fireworks in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were found and taken in during an undercover operation on Wednesday according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they detained and cited two adults thanks to the department’s undercover detectives and through social media tips.

The two adults were cited by the Fresno Fire Department for a fireworks violation and were fined $1,250 according to officials.

Fresno police say they also arrested one of the adults for unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com