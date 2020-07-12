KSEE24 RESCAN /
Two dead after traffic collision involving big rig on I-5 in Merced County, five vehicles involved

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two are dead after a fatal collision involving a big rig on I-5 in Merced County Saturday, 5 vehicles were involved, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a driver of a 2020 Kenworth was driving on northbound I-5 when several vehicles began to slow down due to traffic near the area of John Erreca Rest Area.

CHP says the 34-year-old driver of the Kenworth failed to stop and crashed with a Chevy Malibu vehicle ahead.

Both vehicles continued forward and struck four more vehicles and damaged other vehicles with flying debris, according to CHP.

CHP says the Kenworth and Chevy Malibu continued off the east side of I-5 and came to rest in a field. The northbound lanes were partially blocked by damaged vehicles.

As a result of the collision, authorities say the 63-year-old driver of the Malibu and a woman passenger sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead a the scene.

Authorities believe alcohol and/ or drugs, and weather conditions do not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

This collision remains under investigation.

