Two critically injured in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A truck and a car crashed Wednesday morning critically injuring two people, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several children aging from 8 to 12 were in the car, two of the children are believed to have been unrestrained, CHP said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Grantland avenues.

The CHP said a truck pulling a trailer drove in front of the car causing the car to crash into the driverside of the truck.

The injured people were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

