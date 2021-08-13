Two COVID cases diagnosed in students at Fresno charter school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the school year begins, Aspen Valley Preparatory Academy in southwest Fresno is facing two cases of COVID-19 in the student body.

The two students were in two separate classes according to a release from the school. In a statement, Aspen Public Schools said that the COVID-19 cases were unrelated.

“When notified of the positive tests, we immediately reached out to the FCDPH, and have carefully followed their most current guidance to ensure the safety of every student and staff member,” said the news release.

The release goes on to say the school implores every eligible person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com