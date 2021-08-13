Two COVID cases diagnosed in students at Fresno charter school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the school year begins, Aspen Valley Preparatory Academy in southwest Fresno is facing two cases of COVID-19 in the student body.

The two students were in two separate classes according to a release from the school. In a statement, Aspen Public Schools said that the COVID-19 cases were unrelated.

“When notified of the positive tests, we immediately reached out to the FCDPH, and have carefully followed their most current guidance to ensure the safety of every student and staff member,” said the news release.

The release goes on to say the school implores every eligible person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.