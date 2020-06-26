Two COVID-19 outbreaks confirmed in Merced County, cases are ‘skyrocketing’

LOS BANOS, California (KGPE) – Health officials in Merced County confirm two separate COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.​

One is an assisted living facility in Los Banos,​ New Bethany Residential Care, where one resident and two employees contracted the virus. Health officials say the outbreak most likely started from a staff member as most residents haven’t been leaving the building.​

The second outbreak is at a ​Dutch Bros Coffee Shop on East Childs Avenue in Merced, where four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Dutch Bros said the first employee tested positive on June 13 and they immediately began closing procedures after the third and fourth employees received positive results on June 19.​

​”The exposure risk is high because they don’t know who’s coming through and they’re usually working pretty quickly and their distancing is limited due to that,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval says they have been able to contain other outbreaks within the county, and that’s the goal at New Bethany Residential Care as well.​

Sandoval adds that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Merced county is a concern, especially when considering the impact it could have on hospitals.​

