Two Coarsegold residents indicted for dealing heroin that caused overdose death

FILE – Used syringes are discarded at a needle exchange clinic where users can pick up new syringes and other clean items for those dependent on heroin on February 6, 2014 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury in Fresno returned a two-count indictment Thursday against two Coarsegold residents for allegedly selling heroin that resulted in the overdose death of another Coarsegold resident, according to the Justice Department.

Georgia Nicole Dean, 36, and Ashley Michelle Hill, 32, are also charged with conspiring to distribute the heroin that resulted in the victim’s death, spokeswoman Lauren Horwood said.

Court documents say Dean and Hill drove to the victim’s residence on Aug. 22 and sold heroin to him. It is alleged that the victim’s death resulted from the use of the mixture or substance containing heroin.

If convicted for the drug distribution resulting in death charge and the conspiracy to distribute drugs resulting in death charge, Dean and Hill both face a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 20 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine, according to Horwood.

The case is the product of an investigation by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the Fresno Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

