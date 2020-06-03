Two Clovis community sites reopen with new health precautions

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis city officials announced this week that both the Clovis Rotary Skatepark and the Clovis Batting Range have reopened to the public.

The move comes after numerous local facilities were forced to close following the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sites have new guidelines built-in in a bid to restrict the spread of disease. That includes restricted opening times, limiting the number of people allowed inside, and encouraging users to maintain social distancing guidelines.

More details can be found here.

