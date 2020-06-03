Live Now
Demonstrations in Los Angeles in response to the death of George Floyd

Two Clovis community sites reopen with new health precautions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clovis Rotary Skatepark

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis city officials announced this week that both the Clovis Rotary Skatepark and the Clovis Batting Range have reopened to the public.

The move comes after numerous local facilities were forced to close following the coronavirus pandemic.

Both sites have new guidelines built-in in a bid to restrict the spread of disease. That includes restricted opening times, limiting the number of people allowed inside, and encouraging users to maintain social distancing guidelines.

More details can be found here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know