Two Cities Marathon in Fresno: Road closures to watch out for Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- With the 2021 Two Cities Marathon taking place Sunday, drivers are advised to plan ahead for road closures.

The races will begin at Clovis Community College. This year, the Boston qualifying marathon course has been redesigned to showcase a scenic and flat course, according to event organizers.

According to marathon officials, the races include:

Full Marathon

Starts at 6:30 a.m. Registration ends November 6 at 4:20 p.m.

Half Marathon

Starts at 6:30 a.m. Registration ends November 6 at 4:20 p.m.

10K Run

Starts at 6:35 a.m. Registration ends November 6 at 4:20 p.m.

Gavin Gladding Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Starts at 7:00 a.m. Registration ends November 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Virtual Run

Registration ends November 7 at 11:59 p.m.

To view course maps of the different races, click here.

This is a map of road closures that will take effect from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.