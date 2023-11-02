CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Two Cities Half Marathon is celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Sunday in Clovis.

Organizers say the Boston qualifying marathon course was redesigned in 2021 to offer a scenic and truly flat course for elite and beginners alike. This year the two cities course has been officially designated as a qualifying course for the 2024 Olympic Trials.

The course is said to be just 60 miles from Yosemite, Fresno, and its sister city Clovis, which sits as the Gateway to Yosemite National Park as well as Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks. This race is said to be home to some of the largest and oldest redwoods in the world.

Runners can run many different options, such as:

Full Marathon

Half Marathon

10k Run

5k run

Virtual Run

Wheelchair Marathon

This event will be on November 5th at 6:30 a.m. Registration can be done through runfresno.