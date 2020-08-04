Two cars flipped in crash in Fresno County after car runs stop sign

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two cars collided and rolled over after a car ran a stop sign in Fresno County Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Jameson and Shaw avenues.

The CHP said several people were injured in the crash one person was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

