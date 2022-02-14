Two arrested near Merced restaurant after loaded guns found, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were arrested on Sunday after police say they were found with firearms in the parking lot of a Merced restaurant.

On Sunday, officers received reports of an armed person in an Applebee’s parking lot on Olive Avenue in Merced. When police arrived, they found people who matched the descriptions given to investigators and detained them.

During a search, police say one of the people was found with a loaded firearm in his waistband, while the other possessed a “loaded AR15 style rifle” which was hidden in some nearby bushes. Investigators say other people involved in the incident had already fled the scene.

Photo provided by the Merced Police Department

Antwon Robinson, 19, and an unnamed underage boy were arrested on suspicion of firearm violations, according to Police.

Merced police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Brandon Wilkins at (209) 385-6905.