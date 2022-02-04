Two arrested for string of six armed robberies at Fresno convenience stores, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested for a series of armed robberies in convenience stories in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on E. Ashlan in Fresno on Jan. 21.

Detectives say the style of the robbery was similar to a pair of robberies that took place between Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, leading investigators to believe the three were related. The security camera footage at the scene showed a dark-colored Chevy that detectives say they believed could have been the suspect’s vehicle.

Another armed robbery happened just two days later, on Jan. 23 at a Central Food Mart on East Central Avenue. Investigators say they were able to confirm that a vehicle was used in this robbery, matched the description of the dark-colored chevy from the previous robbery.

After the robbery on Jan. 23, investigators say they actively began looking for a vehicle matching the description of the dark-colored Chevy. While investigators were looking for a vehicle matching the description, two more similar armed robberies occurred. The first occurred on Jan. 28th at another 7-Eleven store, and the other at a Johnny Quick gas station on Jan. 30th.

On Feb. 1, detectives say they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at the Days Inn Motel in Fresno along with a dark Hyundai that was also associated with the robbery spree. There they were able to arrest 27-year-old Ben Maldonado and 28-year-old Connie Contreras, as well as find evidence related to the robberies inside the vehicles and the motel room according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.