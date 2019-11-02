Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Two arrested after Visalia Police find a weapon, vehicle filled with approximately four pounds of marijuana and over 200 pills

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men in Visalia were arrested Friday night after authorities found a weapon, approximately four pounds of marijuana and over 200 pills in their vehicle, Visalia Police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Houston Avenue and Turner Street around 8:40 p.m. for a vehicle code violation, Sgt. Gary Williams said. Two male suspects, identified as Angel Avalos, 25, and Elijah Silva, 19, walked away from the vehicle and were later detained.

Silva was found to have a discarded a loaded firearm after exiting the vehicle and walking away, Williams said. He is a prohibited person for possessing or owning firearms. Silva refused to provide identifying information after being detained.

Both suspects were transported and booked at the Tulare County Jail for possession and transportation of controlled substances, conspiracy, possession for sale, and transportation of marijuana, Williams said. Silva was also booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and delaying a peace officer.

