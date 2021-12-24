Two arrested after trying to steal parts from car lot, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police say two suspects were caught trying to steal parts from an auto lot in Clovis Friday morning.

Clovis police responded Friday morning to a call from a business owner who said people were trying to steal automotive parts from vehicles at a nearby auto dealership. When officers arrived they approached one person who they say attempted to run away. Officers say they were able to quickly apprehend him.

Another person attempted to drive away in a vehicle but was stopped by a police cruiser before leaving the parking lot, police say.

Both people were transported to police headquarters where they are being held under arrest on theft-related charges and active warrants.

The suspects have not yet been identified by police.