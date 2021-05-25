Two arrested after high-speed chase with stolen vehicle in Kings County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle led Kings County Sheriff’s deputies to the arrest of two 18-year-olds Monday, investigators say.

At around 5:47 Monday, California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing a stolen silver 2008 Ford Escape in the area of 19th and Medford avenues in Kings County. At one point the CHP officers lost the vehicle and called in Kings County Sheriff’s deputies to help find it.

According to investigators a deputy driving south on 12th Avenue near Kent Avenue saw the stolen Escape and continued pursuing it. The chase, which at one point reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, ended when the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and rolled into a dry canal in Hanford.

Two suspects ran from the overturned vehicle and towards a nearby residence, investigators say. Deputies say they caught one of the suspects, Jasper Cardoza, 18, without incident. However, the outstanding suspect had escaped.

Kings County K-9 Officer Bos assisted deputies, locating the second suspect, Manuel Huerta, 18, hiding in a shed. There was a struggle, and Huerta attempted to use Bos’ collar and leash to choke him, deputies say.

When a bean bag round was fired at Huerta, striking him in the leg, he began complying with deputies’ orders according to investigators. Huerta was taken to an area hospital.

Cardoza and Huerta were booked into Kings County Jail for several charges including resisting arrest and felony possession of stolen property. Their bail is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com