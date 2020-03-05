Two-alarm fire at a Clovis apartment complex puts one in the hospital

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire officials are working to establish out what sparked a two-alarm fire at a Clovis apartment complex Wednesday.

Firefighters received the call shortly after 8 at the Whispering Pines Apartments on Bullard and Willow avenues.

Officials say the blaze started in the back of a unit and spread to a second unit before they were able to extinguish it. A number of nearby units were damaged by the smoke.

One resident was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

